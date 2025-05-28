Nagpur Police Crack Down on Illegal Vape and Hookah Trade in Massive Operation ‘Mission AXE’

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant escalation of its anti-drug campaign Operation Thunder, the Nagpur Police launched an intensive sub-operation titled ‘Mission AXE’, aimed at dismantling the illegal sale of e-cigarettes and hookah-related products across the city. Initiated on October 19, 2024, by Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, the campaign reached a new milestone on May 27, 2025, with a series of meticulously coordinated raids.

‘Vape Supply’ Network Triggers Police Action

Acting on intelligence obtained through internal surveillance and informants linked to the so-called “Vape Supply” network, Commissioner Singal and his team uncovered widespread illegal sales of nicotine-based products, primarily through outlets operating under the “Texas Smoke Shop” brand. Upon confirming the information through Crime Branch investigations, the Commissioner personally sanctioned ‘Mission AXE’, aimed at countering the growing health threat posed to the city’s youth.

Tightly Coordinated, High-Impact Raids

Secrecy was paramount. Seventeen target locations were identified, with details kept confidential until the final hour. On the evening of May 27, 16 police teams — comprising 25 senior officers and 125 personnel — were simultaneously deployed across key hotspots.

Under the direct supervision of the Police Commissioner, enforcement actions commenced at 6 PM. Raids were executed across 13 branches of Texas Smoke Shop, two paan kiosks, and one distributor warehouse, resulting in 32 inspections, 16 criminal cases, and 26 arrests across 13 police jurisdictions.

Contraband Worth ₹43.37 Lakh Seized

The raids led to the confiscation of e-cigarettes, hookah pots, nicotine liquids, flavored tobacco, smoking accessories (including charcoal, pipes, and lighter-gun devices), and surveillance equipment. The total value of seized items was ₹43,37,448.

Key Seizure Locations and Figures:

MIDC: ₹2.97 lakh

Pratap Nagar: ₹5.87 lakh across two outlets

Sitabuldi: ₹1.05 lakh

Sadar: ₹52,470 from two locations

Gittikhadan: ₹29,638

Lakadganj: ₹32,665

Sakkardara: ₹4.16 lakh from two shops

Ajni: ₹2.18 lakh including tobacco and accessories

Wathoda & Hudkeshwar: ₹1.25 lakh

Beltarodi: ₹3.66 lakh

Nandanvan & Dighori (warehouse): ₹21.51 lakh

Jaripatka: ₹1.22 lakh in hookah products

Mastermind Busted: Ashish alias Ankush Amritlal Shahu

Investigations point to Ashish alias Ankush Amritlal Shahu as the kingpin behind the network. Shahu is said to have established the Texas Smoke Shop franchise in Nagpur 5–6 years ago, with 14 outlets now operating across the city — allegedly in violation of the nationwide ban on e-cigarettes.

Following a tip-off, NDPS Cell Inspector Gajanan Gulhane led a team to a concealed warehouse located in the basement of a temple near Shahu’s residence, where a significant volume of contraband was recovered.

A Threat to Youth and Public Health

Commissioner Singal underscored the seriousness of the issue, stating that the campaign goes beyond enforcement. “This is about saving our youth from an industry that thrives on addiction masked as lifestyle,” he said. The commissioner warned that hookah parlors and vape lounges were increasingly luring teens and young adults with trendy marketing tactics and flavored products.

Legal Proceedings Underway

The accused have been booked under multiple legal provisions, including:

Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019

Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA)

Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act

Relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Next Phase of Operation Thunder

Nagpur Police have reiterated their commitment to continuing such action city-wide and beyond. Operation Thunder, they affirmed, is not a one-time campaign but a sustained effort to eradicate nicotine addiction and illegal drug networks that endanger public health.

