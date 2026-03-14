Nagpur Police Crack Burglary Case, Recover ₹7.6 Lakh Property

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Nagpur: The Crime Branch Unit 5 of Nagpur Police has successfully solved two cases involving house burglary and vehicle theft that occurred under the jurisdiction of Hudkeshwar Police Station. Two juveniles in conflict with the law have been detained in connection with the crimes, and property worth several lakhs has been recovered from their possession.

According to police officials, complainant Lakshmidas Bharatdas Vaishnav (35), a resident of Mhalgi Nagar behind Gajanan Temple in the Vinayak Nagar area, had locked his house on the evening of March 9 and left with his family to visit relatives in Vijay Nagar, Kalamna Market.

During the night between March 9 and March 10, unidentified thieves broke the lock of the main door and entered the house.

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The burglars allegedly stole ₹12,000 in cash, gold and silver jewellery, and a Honda Activa (MH 49 AD 1454) from the residence. The total value of the stolen property was estimated at ₹7.83 lakh. A case was subsequently registered against unknown accused at Hudkeshwar Police Station.

During the parallel investigation, a team from Crime Branch Unit 5 conducted technical analysis and acted on confidential inputs. While on patrol, the team detained two suspicious juveniles who were found moving around on two scooters — Honda Activa (MH 49 AD 1454) and Suzuki Access (MH 49 BG 9398).

During a search, police recovered gold and silver ornaments along with a mobile phone from their possession. Initially, the juveniles attempted to mislead investigators, but during detailed questioning they confessed to committing the house burglary in the Hudkeshwar area as well as stealing the Suzuki Access moped.

Police seized 78.08 grams of gold jewellery, 144.43 grams of silver jewellery, two mopeds, and one mobile phone, with the total value of the recovered property estimated at ₹7,66,500.

Both juveniles have been handed over to Hudkeshwar Police Station along with the seized property for further legal action, and the investigation is ongoing.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vasant Pardeshi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Rahul Makanikar, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Abhijit Patil.

The action team included Police Inspector Vinayak Golhe, Assistant Police Inspector Ganesh Kadam, along with officers and staff of Crime Branch Unit 5.

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