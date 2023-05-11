Nagpur Police Constable dies of heart-attack after returning from morning walk

Nagpur: Vikram Singh, a police constable attached to Nagpur Police Headquarters (HQ), died of a heart attack on Thursday morning. Singh, 31, a resident of Narmada Colony in Friends Colony, returned home after his morning walk and complained of chest pain.

Before anyone could act, he suddenly collapsed on the ground. His family rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

In the meantime, Gittikhadan Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating further.

