Nagpur Police conduct late-night combing operation in Rana Pratap Nagar jurisdiction

Nagpur: A late-night combing operation was carried out in the Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station limits between 11 pm on September 9 and 1 am on September 10, 2025. The drive was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Sonegaon Division, along with teams from all police stations in Zone-1. In total, three officers and 25 police personnel participated in the operation.

The primary objective of the combing operation was to check the presence and activities of known offenders in the area. Police teams visited multiple localities, including Somalwar School vicinity, Changdev Nagar, Shyam Nagar, Venkatesh Nagar, Shiv Nagar, and Sindhi Colony in Khamla.

During the operation, the following accused persons were checked:

• Neeraj Prabhakar Uike – Resident of Changdev Nagar, Khamla. Found present.

• Rakesh Ramesh Gandhewar – Resident of Shyam Nagar, Nagpur. Found present.

• Ritik Dilip Hemnani – Resident of Sindhi Colony, Khamla. Found absent.

• Bharat Pyarelal Kashyap – Resident of Venkatesh Nagar, Khamla. Found present.

• Prajwal Sanjay Thakre – Resident of Changdev Nagar, Khamla. Found absent.

• Ashish Purnachandra Chakravarti – Resident of Shiv Nagar, Khamla. Found absent.

• Yogesh Babanrao Parateki – Resident of Sindhi Colony, Khamla. Found absent.

• Kuldeep alias Kannu Shankarlal Bhardwaj – Resident of Shyam Nagar. Found present.

• Satish Shankarlal Bhardwaj – Resident of Shyam Nagar. Found present.

Police confirmed that necessary action was taken against the individuals found during the checks, while further monitoring of absentees will continue.

Officials stated that such combing operations are part of ongoing measures to maintain law and order, monitor habitual offenders, and strengthen public safety across Nagpur city.