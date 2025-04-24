Nagpur Police Conduct 48-Hour Special Combing Operation: 305 Suspects Checked

Advertisement



Nagpur – In a decisive move to curb crime in the city, Nagpur Police conducted a special 48-hour combing operation from April 22 to April 24, 2025. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singal, with active participation from Deputy Commissioner Param Singh, DB branch officers, and field personnel.

The primary objective of the campaign was to monitor individuals with criminal backgrounds, track their movements, and prevent potential crimes in various police jurisdictions across the city.

Gold Rate 24 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,500 /- Gold 22 KT 89,700 /- Silver / Kg 98,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

During the operation, police teams from 33 police stations across Nagpur inspected a total of 305 suspects. Many of those checked had serious criminal records. The breakdown of suspects is as follows:

Externed criminals (Tadipar): 103

103 Booked under MCOCA: 18

18 History-sheeters: 18

18 Accused in serious physical assault cases: 25

25 Accused under Prohibition Act: 3

3 Booked under MPDA: 5

5 Possessing illegal firearms: 1

1 Juvenile delinquents/suspected minors: 1

Some suspects were found to be absconding or not present at home during inspections. Police have initiated further action to trace them. Fresh cases were registered against several individuals, while others are currently under investigation.

Police teams conducted door-to-door visits during the operation. In some instances, accused individuals were found using false names. A few claimed to be ill and undergoing medical treatment, while others stated they were employed in government services such as water supply, education, patrolling, and power distribution.

Interestingly, some of the suspects appeared to be regular citizens from the outside, but their activities were found to be suspicious. Further action is planned in such cases. Additionally, individuals found to be active on social media are also being closely monitored.

Police Commissioner Dr. Singal has assured that such special drives will continue in the future to maintain law and order in Nagpur. He also issued a stern warning stating that no one involved in promoting criminal activity will be spared.

Advertisement