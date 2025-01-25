Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal Awarded Prestigious President’s Police Medal

Nagpur: On the eve of Independence Day, the central government announced the recipients of the President’s Police Medal for exceptional service in the police force. Among the awardees is Nagpur’s Police Commissioner, Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, a matter of pride for the people of Nagpur.

A grand ceremony will be held in the national capital, New Delhi, on Independence Day to honor individuals who have shown extraordinary dedication in their fields. The President of India will personally present these medals to the awardees, which include school children, youth, police officers, and staff members. This year, several police officers from Maharashtra have been recognized for their outstanding service, including Dr. Singal.

Who is Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal?

Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Maharashtra cadre and currently serves as the Police Commissioner of Nagpur. His appointment to this role was part of a reshuffle linked to the Lok Sabha elections. Former Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar was transferred to Pune, while Dr. Singal was assigned to Nagpur.

Dr. Singal began his career in the Indian Police Service in 1996. His first posting was as an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the Sangli city division in 1998. He was subsequently appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Amravati city in 1999. After three years of service in Amravati, he took charge as the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Nashik district.

Dr. Singal’s extensive experience and exemplary contributions to law enforcement have now earned him the prestigious President’s Police Medal, a testament to his dedication and commitment to public service.