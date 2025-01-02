Nagpur Police Collect ₹1.07 Crore in Traffic Fines During New Year Crackdown

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a massive New Year operation, Nagpur traffic police collected ₹1.07 crore in fines between 4 PM on December 30 and 4 AM on January 1. Strict enforcement across the city’s 10 traffic zones resulted in 161 cases of drunk driving and 11,463 instances of traffic violations.

Zone-Wise Highlights

– Sakkardara Zone: Recorded the highest number of drunk driving cases with 26 offenders.

– Sonegaon Zone: Led in traffic violations, issuing 1,407 challans.

– Lakadganj Zone: Topped in fine collection, amassing ₹12.82 lakh in penalties.

Breakdown of Fine Collection by Zones

– Lakadganj: ₹12.82 lakh (14 drunk driving cases, 1,359 challans)

– Sonegaon: ₹12.35 lakh (12 drunk driving cases, 1,407 challans)

– Sitabuldi: ₹12.44 lakh (7 drunk driving cases, 1,336 challans)

– Sakkardara: ₹10.63 lakh (26 drunk driving cases, 1,119 challans)

Total Penalty Across All Zones

₹1,07,07,701 was collected in fines, with traffic police taking a firm stance to curb road accidents and ensure smoother traffic flow during the New Year celebrations.

According to traffic police officials, the crackdown aimed to prevent road accidents and promote disciplined driving habits. However, the high number of violations underscores the need for better adherence to traffic rules among citizens.

This initiative by Nagpur Police serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and responsible driving, especially during festive occasions.