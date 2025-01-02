Air India 1st Indian airline to offer wi-fi on domestic flights

Advertisement













Air India announced on Wednesday the rollout of Wi-Fi Internet connectivity services on board its Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9, and select Airbus A321neo aircraft. This makes the Tata-owned airline the first in India to offer in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity on domestic routes.

Previously, Vistara became the first Indian airline to provide Wi-Fi services on international flights in July 2023. Following its merger with Air India in November, the combined airline is now expanding its connectivity offerings.

The in-flight Wi-Fi service is available once the aircraft reaches an altitude of 10,000 feet, as per guidelines issued by the Department of Telecom in November. Passengers can use the Internet through multiple devices, enabling activities such as browsing, accessing social media, working, or messaging family and friends.

Currently, the service is being offered complimentary for an introductory period. Air India plans to progressively extend Wi-Fi connectivity across its fleet.

The ongoing deployment covers key international destinations, including New York, London, Paris, and Singapore. Domestically, passengers on select flights can now enjoy uninterrupted Internet access during their journey.

“Wi-Fi connectivity allows our passengers to stay connected and productive during their flights, making Air India a leader in passenger comfort and innovation,” the airline stated.