Nagpur Police celebrate International Women’s Day

Nagpur: The Nagpur Police celebrated the International Women’s Day by organising a programme at Vanamati Hall, VIP Road, in the city. Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar presided over the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the police chief asserted that crime against women is one of the issues of top priority on the agenda of city police and a police station with proper infrastructure providing a one-stop solution will be set up soon.

Women police officials were felicitated at the event for their contribution in the police force and towards maintaining law and order in the city. Vidarbha’s first woman High Court judge Vasanti Naik was the chief guest. Joint CP Aswati Dorje and Additional Commissioners of Police Sunil Phulari and Navin Reddy were also present.

The Commissioner of Police further said that women police officers have excelled in every sector right from grievance redressal to nabbing criminals. He urged all of them to further show their strength through capacity building and confidence development. Women possess the skills, we must provide them the stage to showcase those talents, the top cop stressed.

Speaking about the reduction to 8-hour shifts for women cops, Kumar said, “There were questions raised regarding equal pay. We recognize that women have multiple roles to fulfil and I believe even though the working hours have been reduced, their efficiency at work hasn’t been compromised. It is proof that the experiment is successful.”

In her address, Naik said, “I used to believe law is the most difficult profession of all considering the number of responsibilities one needs to shoulder. But, I’ve realised that the job and duties of the police are multi-faceted. It is more complex than that of any other pursuits. Cops fulfil moral and ethical obligations to society and serve the citizens.”

Dorje appreciated Kumar’s efforts in ensuring safe working conditions for women police. “International Women’s Day is celebrated in honour of the movement to establish a good working environment for women across the globe. There are 33 police stations in Nagpur and in six of them Senior PIs are women. Each and every female cop has the power in her to ‘Break the bias’ which is the theme of this year’s women’s day.”