Nagpur Police Bust Sex Racket at OYO Hotel in Bhilgaon, Three Arrested

Nagpur: The Social Security Branch (SSB) of Nagpur Police Crime Branch, under its ongoing drive “Operation Shakti,” carried out a raid on an OYO hotel in Bhilgaon near Nagpur and busted a sex racket on September 9.

The raid was conducted at M.R. OYO Hotel, House No. 40, Ward No. 2, Bhilgaon, Jaiswal Bar Chowk. Police booked accused Manishpal Sudarshan Rajput (49), his wife Simrani Rajput (50), and their associate Sonu alias Syed Ali, for running a prostitution business for financial gain.

During the raid, police rescued one victim woman safely. They also seized ₹1,500 in cash, four mobile phones, a DVR, and other materials worth a total of ₹1.51 lakh.

A case has been registered at Yashodharanagar Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). The accused have been handed over to Yashodharanagar Police for further investigation.