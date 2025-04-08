Nagpur Police Bust Illegal LPG Racket; Two Held, Gas Cylinders Worth ₹3.76 Lakh Seized

Advertisement



Nagpur – In a major crackdown, Kapil Nagar Police arrested two individuals red-handed for illegally transferring domestic LPG gas into commercial cylinders and selling it in the black market. The operation was carried out at Plot No. 49, Deepak Tyre Chowk, Nari Road, based on a tip-off received by the police.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohansingh Jagdishsingh (24) and Vishnukumar Kuldeepsingh Rehar (22), both originally from Dholpur, Rajasthan. They were currently residing on rent in the house of one Harjinder Singh in Nagpur.

According to the police, both accused were working as delivery personnel at a domestic gas agency in the Civil Lines area. They were found siphoning gas from household-use HP gas cylinders into commercial cylinders using special nozzles, diverting 1 to 2 kilograms of gas from each cylinder for unauthorized commercial use.

During the raid, police seized 25 LPG cylinders—17 HP, 7 Bharat Gas, and 1 Indane—along with 2 gas transfer nozzles and 1 electronic weighing scale. The total value of the seized material is estimated at ₹3,76,700.

Following a complaint by Police Sub-Inspector Yogesh Nalte, a case has been registered under IPC Section 287, along with Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, and relevant provisions of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order. The operation was conducted under the guidance of Sub-Inspector Amol Dhokne, and further investigation is underway.

