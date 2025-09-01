Nagpur Police Bust Illegal Hookah at Firangi Resto & Lounge, Nine Booked

Nagpur: Nagpur Police conducted a late-night raid at Firangi Resto and Lounge & Banquet, located on the fourth floor of Sainath Complex, Kamal Chowk, Pachpaoli, and booked nine individuals for illegally operating a hookah parlour and supplying banned tobacco products to customers.

According to reports, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Lakadganj Division, received a tip-off through an informer about the illegal activity. Acting on the information, a police team comprising PI K.J. Shedmake, constable Gajanan Giri, constable Rangita Varkhade, along with panch witnesses, raided the premises around 9 pm on August 29.

During the search, police found that the accused were openly serving tobacco-based hookah to customers. Various flavored tobacco pouches and hookah-making materials were seized from the counter. In total, banned items worth ₹53,220 were confiscated in the presence of panchas.

Accused Named in the Case:

Ashutosh Mangal Dogre (27), resident of Sumash Nagar, IT Park area, Nagpur Sumeet Rajesh Sakhare (26), resident of Ambedkar Colony, Lashkaribagh Jonty Sholomon Philips (27 approx.), resident of Martin Nagar, Jaripatka (Owner) Dhiraj Golcha, resident of Sadar, Nagpur Ranjit Sevkalal Koche (Manager) Sachin Shankar Solanki (22), resident of Nageshwar Nagar, Pardi Aniket Rajendra Raut (22), staff member of Hammer Café, originally from Bhandara Ashish Bhaiyalal Bhaisare (32), resident of Christian Colony, Jaripatka Roshan Sukhdev Jambhulkar (44), resident of Baba Farid Nagar, Takli

Police have registered an offence under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act (Amendment, 2018), Sections 4, 21(5), 7, 20, along with Sections 280 and 287 of the IPC.

The investigation is being carried out by PSI Rajendra Jadhav of Pachpaoli Police Station.