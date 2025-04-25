Nagpur Police Bust Gang Behind 9 House Thefts

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major breakthrough, Nagpur’s Ajni Police have uncovered a gang responsible for 9 house burglaries across the city, seizing stolen items worth over ₹8 lakh. The operation has brought significant relief to citizens troubled by a recent spate of thefts.

The prime accused, identified as Ashutosh alias Lucky Bawaya, is a resident of MIDC area. His accomplices include Siddhant Goswami, Rishikesh Mankar, and a minor. The gang operated across multiple police jurisdictions including Ajni, Dhantoli, Beltarodi, and Hudkeshwar.

Interestingly, police revealed that the gang used the stolen money for leisure trips and parties. After committing thefts, they even traveled with their girlfriends to the Maa Bamleshwari Temple in Dongargarh, Madhya Pradesh.

The case began with a complaint from Manish Pandey, whose home was burgled, and vehicles along with valuables were stolen. Based on CCTV footage, the police identified Ashutosh and traced the gang.

Through technical analysis and a coordinated effort, the police arrested all four members in Madhya Pradesh and recovered the stolen goods.

The commendable efforts of the Ajni Police Station team, led by the Senior Inspector, have been widely appreciated, offering a much-needed sense of security to Nagpur residents.

