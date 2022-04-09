Nagpur Police awarded ‘Best Police Unit’ in State for 2020

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur Police was awarded with “Best Police Unit” in Maharashtra for the year 2020.

The Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar received the award at the hands of Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil at a function held in Mumbai on Friday. Additional Chief Secretary Manukumar Shrivastav, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth and other top police officials were present on the occasion.

The city police got the award in B Category i.e. Commissionerate/Districts with more than 6,000 IPC cases. Nagpur Police shared the honour with Pune City Police in this category.

