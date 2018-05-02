Nagpur police asked to implement ‘Home Drop’ scheme on permanent basis

Cops provide a free ride to any woman who is alone and stranded between 9 pm and 5 am

Nagpur: The newly inducted Minister of State for Home (Urban) Satej Patil held a review meeting at Ravi Bhavan in city on Wednesday. Patil directed to implement the ‘Home Drop’ facility being undertaken by Nagpur Police on permanent basis.

Nagpur Police recently launched the ‘Home Drop’ facility, a free ride scheme for any woman who is alone and stranded between 9 pm and 5 am. The facility is provided for the safety and security of women. Any woman who is alone/stranded, with no means to go home, between 9 pm and 5 am, would be safely escorted by police till her home, free of cost. Such women can contact at 100 or 1091 or 07122561103 and request for a vehicle, police said and added the control room vehicle or nearby PCR vehicle/SHO vehicle will pick up and drop women safely to their destination.

“The scheme evoked good response as 67 women were dropped at their homes safely in the past one month,” informed Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay who was also present at the review meeting. The Minister of State for Home appreaciated the ‘Home Drop’ scheme and directed the Nagpur Police to implement it on permanent basis.

Further apprising the meeting, Dr Upadhyay elaborated on crimes, detection percentage, preventive action, programmes being implemented by city police and future endeavours. “The year 2019 saw 10 percent reduction in crimes in city as compared to figures of year 2018. 33 criminals were detained under MPDA Act while MCOCA was invoked against 13 gangs of criminals in 2019,” the top cop said.

Patil sought detailed information on Bharosa Cell, Interaction Programme, Counselling and Reformative Education Centre (CARE) programme, Community Policing and other initiatives undertaken by Nagpur Police. The Minister asked the police to implement these initiatives in a planned and best of manner.

Those who attended the review meeting include Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Special Inspector General of Police K M Mallikarjun Prasanna, Joint Commissioner Ravindra Kadam, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola and other senior police officials.