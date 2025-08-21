Nagpur Police Arrest Fake Godman for Forcing Woman into Obscene Rituals

Nagpur: A shocking incident has surfaced in Nagpur’s Pachpaoli area, where a self-styled godman forced a woman to perform a naked ritual and then blackmailed her using video recordings. The accused, identified as Habibullah Malik alias ‘Mama’, allegedly trapped poor and working-class people in the name of superstition and exploited them.

According to police, the victim finally gathered courage and lodged a complaint after enduring continuous harassment and threats.

Accused’s Profile

Habibullah Malik, originally from West Bengal, has been residing in Nagpur for the past 20 years. Locally known as “Mama”, he was often seen at tea stalls, where he would befriend people struggling with domestic issues. Gaining their trust, he would claim to practice “black magic” and lure vulnerable women into his trap.

Modus Operandi

Investigations reveal that Malik forced the woman into performing a naked ritual, recorded the act, and used the video to threaten and exploit her repeatedly. Police suspect he may have targeted multiple women in a similar manner in the past.

Police Action

Following the woman’s complaint, Pachpaoli Police promptly registered an FIR and arrested Malik. Officials confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to identify and reach out to other possible victims.