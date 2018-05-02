Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur passengers stranded at Mumbai airport as GoAir cancels flight

Nagpur: The festive frolic of large number of passengers from Nagpur turned into deep despair as the GoAir flight they were scheduled to arrive from Mumbai was abruptly cancelled without citing any reason. The passengers were left in lurch, helplessly seeking alterate flights in their desperation to reach home. Many of them remained stranded at Mumbai airport, reported a source.

The GoAir flight no G8-2601 was to arrive in Nagpur on Sunday morning but it did not take off from Mumbai, informed a passenger.

Most of the passengers are among those coming to their homes to celebrate Diwali with their dear ones. GoAir has not made any alternate arrangement to ensure passengers reach home to save the occasion.

“At this moment if I wish to take another flight it will come as a pricy deal as the fares have soared up too high for spot ticketing.”

One of the passengers took to Twitter to express her anguish, after all her efforts to get resolution from GoAir failed.

The user with handle Ananya Chatterjee tweeted, “@goairlinesindia

I was to travel from Mumbai to Nagpur by today morning flight G8 2601..got a call from go air that it has been canceled…keep calling customer care to check about other available flights in which I can be accomodated but no one answered…spoilt my Diwali! (Sic).”

Nagpur Today tried to reach out to GoAir authorities but they could not be contacted.

The reason behind flight cancellation was not yet known.

