Nagpur: Over 225 litres of mahua liquor worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Parseoni

Nagpur: In a major crackdown on illicit liquor trade, the Parseoni Police seized 225 litres of mahua liquor and a red car, together valued at around Rs 5.22 lakh, during a patrol on Chargao–Ambazari Road in Parseoni tehsil of Nagpur district. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and intercepted the vehicle carrying the contraband. On inspection, officials found 225 litres of mahua liquor, estimated to be worth Rs 22,500, along with a red car valued at nearly Rs 5 lakh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ashutosh Sanjay Pawar, Jayshree Sanjay Pawar, and Nisha Ashutosh Pawar, all residents of Tirangi village in Saoner tehsil.

Parseoni Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation. Police sources said strict action will be taken against those involved in the illegal liquor trade.