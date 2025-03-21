Nagpur on edge: Cops will be on their toes amid string of big festivities in coming days

The city is gearing up to celebrate Ramazan, Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, and Good Friday -- events that witness massive public gatherings

Nagpur: The recent violence in Nagpur over the Aurangzeb tomb issue has left Nagpurians deeply concerned, especially with several major religious and social occasions lined up in the coming days. The city is gearing up to celebrate Ramazan, Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, and Good Friday — events that traditionally witness massive public gatherings. Given the charged atmosphere, there are rising fears that anti-social elements may exploit the situation to incite unrest and disturb communal harmony.

The coming days hold immense significance for various communities:

• Ramazan (March 31) marks the culmination of a sacred month for Muslims, with grand prayers at mosques and community feasts.

• Ram Navami (April 6) and Hanuman Jayanti (April 12) see large processions, with thousands of devotees taking part in Shobha Yatras across Nagpur.

• Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14) is a day of tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution, drawing thousands to Deekshabhoomi.

• Mahavir Jayanti (April 10) and Good Friday (April 18) are also observed with religious gatherings.

Given the volatile situation in the city, the Nagpur police face an uphill task in ensuring law and order. The recent communal clashes have already stretched the force to its limits, and the upcoming days will test their preparedness like never before. Security has been heightened, with additional personnel deployed in sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incidents. The administration is also urging citizens to uphold peace and not fall prey to misinformation or rumours.

In light of these developments, community leaders and social activists have appealed for calm, emphasizing the need for unity and brotherhood. Nagpur has a history of communal harmony, and it is crucial that citizens come together to maintain peace during this crucial period.

Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt law and order. Surveillance has been intensified, and emergency response teams are on standby. The coming days will be a true test for both the administration and the spirit of Nagpur’s people.

