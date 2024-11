Nagpur North Assembly Election Result 2024

Advertisement





Nagpur North (SC) Assembly seat is one of the six assembly seats in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Nagpur North (SC) Assembly seat was held on November 20 with 288 assembly constituencies of Maharashtra. In the 2019 assembly elections, Congress candidate Nitin Raut secured the seat against Milind Mane of the BJP. In the 2014 elections, Milind Mane of the BJP won in the election.

Party Candidate Name Votes / Status Independent Harish Chhot Await Vikas Advocate Aw Vanchit Bahuja Murlidhar Kashi Awaited Republica Chand Awaited Minorities De Kunal Premanand Janbandhu Awaited Mera Adhikaar Rashtriya Amok K Awaited Jay Vidarbha Party Gourkhede Pragati Indalkumar Awaited Indian National Congress Dr. Nitin Kashinath Raut Awaited Independent Vishwas Chandrabhan Patil Awaited Independent Sunil Kashinath Meshram Awaited Independent Shridhar Bhojraj Tagde Awaited Independent Sanghapal Ha Awaited Independent Ramesh Babu Awaited Independent Manoj Dashrat Awaited All India Majl Dongare Kirti Deepak Awaited Independent GOURKHEDE PRAGATI INDALKUMAR Awaited Independent Dr. Kunal Vishwanath Awaited Independent Atulkumar Dada Khobragade Awaited Independent ATHANG ANIL KARODE Awaited Independent Ashok Mahadeo Waghma Awaited Independent Adv. Ashwin Awaited Desh Jan Sudhir Da Awaited Bhim S Gunwant Harichan Awaited Bharatiya Ja Dr. Milind Awaited Baliraja Party Giris Awaited Bahujan Sa Manoj Das Awaited Bah Panjabrao Awaited Ambedkarite ADV. TRISHEEL VIJAY KHOBRAGADE Awaited