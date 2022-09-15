‘Nagpur Niti’ all set to take part in ‘Indian Swachhta League’

Advertisement

Nagpur: On the occasion of the Amrit Jubilee year of Independence, the Central Government has organized the ‘Indian Swachhta League’ competition at the country level under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) will participate in ‘Indian Cleanliness League’ under the name of ‘Nagpur Niti’.

Various initiatives will be implemented in Nagpur from September 17 to October 2 under the administration of NMC chief Radhakrishnan B. A meeting was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of office bearers and volunteers of various NGOs in the city.

At this time Additional Commissioner Ram Joshi, zonal officer and the officers and volunteers of the NGO were present. Joshi gave information about the competition of Indian Swachhta League and said that it has been eight years since the first Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and one year for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan-2.

The Indian Swachhta League competition has been organsied on the occasion of Swachh Amrit Mahotsav. More than 1800 cities will be participating in the national level competition.

For the competition, the team of NMC has been named as ‘Nagpur Niti’, and Mehul Kosurkar of Green Vigil will be the captain. As part of this competition, NMC will organize a cleanliness rally on Saturday 17th September at 7 am. This cleanliness rally will be from Vidyapeeth Chowk at Amravati Road to Vivekananda Memorial at Ambazari to Dikshabhumi.

During the rally, citizens will clean the roads with their labor. For this purpose, Mr. Joshi appealed to the youth, volunteers of social organizations and common citizens to participate, for which the citizens should register on the link https://innovateindia.mygov.in/swachhyouthrally/.

