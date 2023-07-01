Nagpur nightmare: Couple hijacks cab at gunpoint, brutally attacks and stabs driver

Nagpur: In a curious incident, an unidentified couple hijacked a taxi at gunpoint in Besa, Nagpur, late Thursday evening. The couple then proceeded to stab the taxi driver, Suraj Meshram, before throwing him out of the vehicle. The injured Meshram was promptly taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment by the police.

Meshram recounted to the authorities that the couple had boarded the cab at the Railway Station and revealed their intention to commit a murder. Meshram, sensing something amiss, had requested to discontinue the ride but was coerced to continue driving at gunpoint by the male suspect. A struggle ensued, during which the female suspect inflicted a deep gash on the left side of Meshram’s neck using a knife. The couple subsequently drove away with the cab.

According to the victim’s account, the incident occurred when Meshram was waiting outside the Railway Station. The couple approached him and negotiated a fare of Rs 300 to travel to Besa. Upon reaching Besa, the couple requested the cabbie to navigate through narrow bylanes, which Meshram objected to. The disagreement escalated into a physical altercation.

A school guard who witnessed the incident came to Meshram’s aid and promptly alerted the police control room. The Hudkeshwar police station dispatched a team to the scene and immediately transported the injured taxi driver to GMCH for medical attention.

The police have been tirelessly working for over 24 hours to identify the couple responsible for the crime. Despite checking CCTV footage from the surrounding areas, including the railway station, the authorities have yet to establish a motive or identify the suspects.

It is worth noting that a similar incident occurred in Nagpur a couple of months ago, where a taxi driver was taken to Amravati and fatally stabbed. The perpetrators in that case also abandoned the stolen vehicle after being involved in an accident.

The Hudkeshwar police team, along with the Crime Branch, is actively investigating the case. They have conducted searches in nearby areas and potential hiding places without success. The authorities have also reviewed CCTV footage from the entire route, including the lanes, to gather evidence and clues regarding the identity of the couple.

The hijacking and stabbing of the taxi driver in Nagpur have left the local police baffled, as they have been unable to ascertain the motive behind the crime or identify the perpetrators. The investigation remains ongoing, with law enforcement agencies intensifying their efforts to bring the culprits to justice and provide answers to the victim and the community at large.

