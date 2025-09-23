Here are some of the latest news updates from Nagpur for Tuesday, September 23, 2025. From shocking crime reports and civic challenges to court directives, Navratri security preparations, and upcoming heavy rains, the city remains in focus with developments affecting daily life.

Crime

Jail inmates booked for assault: Three inmates at Nagpur Central Jail were booked for allegedly assaulting a prison guard on Friday.

Three inmates at Nagpur Central Jail were booked for allegedly assaulting a prison guard on Friday. Builder duped of ₹3 crore: Four members of a family were booked for allegedly cheating a city-based builder in a fraudulent TDR (transferrable development rights) deal.

Four members of a family were booked for allegedly cheating a city-based builder in a fraudulent TDR (transferrable development rights) deal. Murder over property dispute: Two brothers were arrested in Lashkaribagh for murdering their uncle amid a long-standing property feud.

Two brothers were arrested in Lashkaribagh for murdering their uncle amid a long-standing property feud. Illegal hookah parlor raided: Police raided Publico Café and seized illegal hookah materials worth ₹80,000.

City and Civic Updates

High Court on cement road project: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court gave NMC three weeks to file an affidavit regarding the elevated cement road project. A PIL claims the road height causes waterlogging and damage to older houses.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court gave NMC three weeks to file an affidavit regarding the elevated cement road project. A PIL claims the road height causes waterlogging and damage to older houses. Navratri security measures: Ahead of Navratri, Nagpur Police will deploy 10 special squads and 2,500+ personnel, including Home Guards and SRP, to monitor Garba and Dandiya events.

Weather

Heavy rains expected: IMD forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall in Nagpur and Vidarbha starting September 24, due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. The wet spell may affect Navratri festivities.

Accidents

Speeding car overturns: Four youths were seriously injured after their speeding car overturned while overtaking on the Manewada-Tukdoji Square stretch.

Four youths were seriously injured after their speeding car overturned while overtaking on the Manewada-Tukdoji Square stretch. Man carries wife’s body on bike: A viral video resurfaced showing a man forced to carry his wife’s body on a two-wheeler after a hit-and-run. Passersby ignored pleas for help before police intervened.

