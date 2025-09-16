Nagpur, September 16, 2025 – From flash floods that exposed civic lapses to the ambitious “New Nagpur” project, the city witnessed a mix of challenges and developments today. Accidents on the Mankapur flyover, political debates sparked by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s remarks, and ATS interrogations kept the headlines busy. On a lighter note, Nagpur also celebrated faith through the Mahakal Sawari procession and pride with chess champion Divya Deshmukh’s grand welcome. Alongside the top stories, here’s your daily gold rate and horoscope update for a complete start to the day.

Civic Issues & Urban Development

Flash Floods: 30-minute downpour left Ramdaspeth, Dhantoli & Sitabuldi waterlogged. Locals had to clear drains in absence of civic workers.

Flyover near a house balcony sparks controversy; authorities call it an “illegal structure.” PNG Supply Soon: Vidarbha, including Nagpur, set to get piped natural gas from Adani’s Dhamra Port.

Accidents & Crime

Mankapur Flyover Accidents: Dubbed a “death trap” after three deaths in 48 hours.

Urdu teacher & businessman under probe for suspected Pakistan-linked WhatsApp group. Medical Negligence Alleged: Family blames doctors for death of a 32-year-old man.

Politics & Government

Governor’s New Role: Acharya Devvrat takes additional charge as Maharashtra Governor.

Entertainment & Sports

Garba Row: Bajrang Dal protests against “Dholida Garba” promotion, organizers apologize.

Gold Rate (Nagpur – September 16, 2025)

22K Gold: ₹5,775 per gram

(Rates may vary by local jewellers and time of day.)

Horoscope (September 16, 2025)

Aries (मेष): Focus on career growth; avoid conflicts.

Good time for creative pursuits; friends bring support. Pisces (मीन): Focus on spiritual growth; positive news in family matters.