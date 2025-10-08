Nagpur Top Stories
- Income Tax raid on Confidence Petroleum: The Income Tax Department carried out simultaneous raids on the offices and residences of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. and its Managing Director in Nagpur and other cities. Officials are investigating alleged financial irregularities and unaccounted assets.
- Ban on heavy trucks within city limits: The Nagpur Traffic Police have imposed a ban on heavy trucks, tankers, and goods carriers during daytime hours to reduce congestion and road accidents. Exceptions will be made for emergency and essential supply vehicles.
- Toxic cough syrup case update: The infant death toll linked to the contaminated cough syrup has risen, following another child fatality in Nagpur. The Maharashtra FDA has expanded its investigation, and test reports from government labs are awaited.
- Supreme Court clears Futala Lake project: The Supreme Court has ruled that Futala Lake is not classified as a wetland, allowing the beautification and musical fountain project to continue. The decision ends months of legal uncertainty over the ₹45-crore development plan.
- Hudkeshwar flesh trade busted: As part of “Operation Shakti”, Nagpur police busted a sex racket in the Hudkeshwar area, arresting two persons and rescuing one woman.
Civic and Infrastructure Updates
- Flyover project gets final nod: The long-pending Radisson–Manish Nagar flyover has received final approval from the Public Works Department (PWD) after design modifications. The project is expected to ease congestion near Wardha Road.
- Koradi fair draws devotees: The annual Koradi Temple Fair has begun, attracting thousands of devotees from Nagpur and neighboring districts. The event will continue until October 10 with cultural and religious programs.
- Road repairs in Kalamna: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has undertaken pothole repair and resurfacing work in the Kalamna area following multiple citizen complaints about poor road conditions.
Business and Technology
- Nagpur pharma sector under pressure: Several pharmaceutical companies in Nagpur are facing operational hurdles due to price control on branded generics, even as exports of generic medicines rise sharply.
- AI-driven city growth: Nagpur is being highlighted in government policy circles as a potential hub for sustainable, AI-driven industrial growth. Initiatives in smart infrastructure, logistics, and green tech are under discussion.
- New lighting showroom opens: A large lighting and interiors showroom has opened in the MIDC Wadi area, featuring smart LED technology and energy-efficient designs.
Sports
- Basketball talent selected: A young player from Nagpur has been selected for the Maharashtra Sub-Junior National Basketball Team, marking a proud moment for local sports academies.
- Akshay Wadkar to lead Vidarbha Ranji team: Wicketkeeper-batsman Akshay Wadkar has been appointed captain of the Vidarbha Ranji squad for the 2025–26 season, with training already underway at VCA Stadium.
