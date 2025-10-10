Here are the latest updates from Nagpur as of October 10, 2025, covering health and civic issues, major infrastructure developments, and ongoing investigations.
Health and Civic Administration
- Toxic cough syrup tragedy deepens: Another child has died at Nagpur Government Medical College (GMC), bringing the total to 10 deaths possibly linked to a toxic batch of cough syrup. Authorities have banned the product and intensified testing of all syrups supplied to state hospitals.
- Hospitals fail fire safety audit: A report reveals that 228 hospitals in Nagpur lack fire clearance, and 132 have been declared unsafe, following the Jaipur hospital fire tragedy that raised national concern.
- Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali campaign: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) will launch this special Diwali cleanliness drive on October 12, offering waste collection centers and home pickup for recyclable items.
- Futala Lake redevelopment cleared: The Supreme Court has given its final nod to the Futala Lake project, paving the way for the much-anticipated musical fountain and tourism development plan.
- Industrial concern – 511 units shut: The Bombay High Court (Nagpur Bench) has taken suo motu cognizance of the closure of 511 industrial units in MIDC, raising alarms over industrial stagnation in Vidarbha.
Crime and Law Enforcement
- Income Tax raids on Confidence Petroleum: I-T officials continued large-scale raids on Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. properties in Nagpur and Mumbai, investigating possible financial discrepancies.
- Sex racket busted in Narasala: The Social Security Branch raided a property on Narasala Road, arresting two people and rescuing one woman, under Operation Shakti.
- CBI probes WCL fraud: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating a forgery and corruption case at Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) involving a doctor and chemist suspected of money laundering.
- Actor murdered in drunken fight: A small-role actor from the film Jhund was allegedly killed by his friend during a late-night argument in the Nara area.
- Police sports meet begins: The 33rd Annual Police Sports Competition has commenced at the Police Headquarters Ground, with several departments participating.
Transport and Infrastructure
- New Amrit Bharat Express launched: A new Amrit Bharat Express has begun operations through the Nagpur Division, enhancing intercity travel efficiency.
- Nagpur–Bhandara highway approved: A 6-lane highway worth ₹1,600 crore between Nagpur and Bhandara has been approved to improve regional connectivity.
- Vidarbha expressway expansion: The state government’s expressway plan will now link 10 out of 11 Vidarbha districts, ensuring high-speed connectivity across the region.
Gold Rate in Nagpur (October 10, 2025)
- 22K Gold: ₹5,710 per gram
- 24K Gold: ₹6,230 per gram
(Rates vary slightly among jewellers.)
