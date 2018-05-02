Nagpur: ‘National Cancer Survivors Day’ celebrated at Rashtrasant Tukdoji Regional Cancer Centre

Nagpur: Rashtrasant Tukdoji Regional Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Nagpur celebrated National Cancer Survivors Day’ on Monday at hospital premises.

National Cancer Survivors Day’ is a Celebration for those who have survived from the deadly disease cancer. It is a day for everyone, whether you’re a cancer survivor, a family member, friend, or medical professional. It is also a day to draw attention to the ongoing challenges of cancer survivorship in orderto promote more resources, research, and survivor-friendly legislation to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.

National Cancer Survivors Day is observed each year on 6th June since year 1988. As per the Indian Journal of Medical Sciences, the survival rates of Cervical Cancer in India were 83.5%, 80.6%, 66.0%, and 37.1% for Stage I. Stage II, Stage III, and Stage IV, respectively. Whereas. according to International Journal of Research in Medical Sciences, Population-based studies on breast cancer in India have showed five-year survival rates ranged from 42-48%, whereas hospital-based studies across India shows 5-year relative survival rate ranged from 40-45 % & about 60% of oral cancer cases in India have a five-year survival rate, and this number has shown to increase from 70 to 90 percent with mere early detection in stages I and II stage.

In this event at RSTRCH, around 15 cancer Survivor had shared their experience & express gratitude towards the prominent services provided at RST cancer hospital. These Cancer survivors were facilitated for their courage & being inspiration to the society.

Rashtrasant Tukdoji Cancer Hospital is a major stake holder in Cancer Speciality providing comprehensive treatment & affordable health care under various government health schemes. RST Cancer Hospital continuously performing a remarkable achievement in cancer research too.