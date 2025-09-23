Nagpur–Nagbhid Rail Project Gets ₹491 Cr Boost

Mumbai: At a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Maharashtra government approved several key proposals for Vidarbha and other regions of the state. A major decision was the sanctioning of ₹491.05 crore to expedite the Nagpur–Nagbhid broad-gauge railway project. The 196.15-km narrow-gauge line will be converted into broad-gauge, ensuring improved rail connectivity for passengers between Nagpur and Nagbhid.

The cabinet also approved the transfer of land in Akola for the construction of a city bus station, vegetable market, and commercial complex, aiming to strengthen urban infrastructure. In addition, measures were taken to empower government hospitals and allocate reserved funds to the State Health Guarantee Society. These funds will be utilized under the expanded Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat schemes, providing better treatment support for patients.

Other Major Cabinet Decisions:

Approval of land transfer (24,579.82 sq. meters) to Akola Municipal Corporation for bus station, vegetable market, and commercial complex.

Waiver of stamp duty and registration charges for houses built by the Meenakshitai Sane Women Bidi Workers’ Cooperative Housing Society in Solapur district.

Approval for the construction of a multispecialty hospital in Achole (Vasai tehsil, Palghar district) by Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation.

Allocation of 1,055.25 sq. meters of land at Deolali (Nashik district) to Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad, Nashik Road branch.

Acceptance of the Justice Dilip Bhosale Committee report on the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident, along with directions to relevant departments to implement recommendations within a month.

Implementation of a redevelopment project in SVP Nagar, Andheri, through MHADA, covering 122 institutions and 307 plots to develop 4,973 flats.

These decisions, the government stated, are expected to boost infrastructure, strengthen healthcare, and enhance transport facilities across the state.