Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s ‘Pushpotsav’ Inaugurated with Grandeur

Experience Over 100 Varieties of Flowers Across 15 Gardens in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jan 25:The much-awaited ‘Pushpotsav 2025,’ organized by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) Garden Department, was inaugurated in a grand ceremony by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary, in the presence of Additional Commissioner Ms. Aanchal Goyal. The event was launched at Rajiv Gandhi Glow Garden in Trimurti Nagar on Saturday, Jan 25.

Key dignitaries present included Deputy Commissioner Mr. Milind Meshram, Deputy Commissioner (Gardens) Mr. Ganesh Rathod, Executive Engineer (Electrical) Mr. Rajendra Rathod, Garden Superintendent Mr. Amol Chaurpagar, and contractor Mr. Vinod Ashtikar.

During the inauguration, Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary interacted with citizens at Rajiv Gandhi Glow Garden, addressing their concerns and discussing the importance of green spaces in urban life.

Exhibition Schedule and Highlights

The ‘Pushpotsav’ exhibition will run until February 2 across 15 gardens in Nagpur, showcasing over 100 seasonal and perennial flower varieties, including marigold, petunia, dianthus, dahlia, rose, gerbera, calendula, zinnia, chrysanthemum, and more. Medicinal plants and exquisite floral arrangements are also on display, offering a visual treat for visitors. Experts are available at the venues to provide detailed information about the showcased plants.

Several notable personalities, including local MLAs, are set to visit various gardens during the exhibition. MLA Pravin Datke will visit Bharatmata Garden, MLA Krishna Khopde will grace Lata Mangeshkar Garden, MLA Vikas Thakre will be present at Shankar Nagar Garden, and MLA Dr. Nitin Raut and MLA Mohan Mate will visit Patankar and Trishatabdi Gardens, respectively.

The gardens have been adorned with stunning decorative lighting, enhancing the festival’s charm. Dr. Chaudhary noted that last year’s festival at Lata Mangeshkar Garden received an overwhelming response from citizens, and this year promises to be even more engaging. He urged residents to visit the gardens and enjoy the vibrant floral displays.

Participating Gardens

The ‘Pushpotsav’ is being hosted in the following 15 locations under NMC’s jurisdiction:

1. Surve Layout Garden, Laxmi Nagar Zone

2. Rajiv Gandhi Garden, Trimurti Nagar

3. Shankar Nagar Garden, Dharampeth Zone

4. Traffic Park Garden, Dharampeth Zone

5. Dagdi Park, Ramdaspeth

6. Mahatma Gandhi Garden, Hanuman Nagar Zone

7. Major Surendra Dev Park, Dhantoli Zone

8. Mahatma Phule Garden, Suyog Nagar

9. Trishatabdi Garden, Nehru Nagar Zone

10. Bharatmata Garden, Gandhibagh Zone

11. Tulsi Nagar Garden, Sataranjipura Zone

12. Lata Mangeshkar Garden, Lakadganj Zone

13. Patankar Chowk Garden, Ashi Nagar Zone

14. Advocate Sakharao Meshram Garden, Mangalwari Zone

15. Deshpande Layout Garden, Mangalwari Zone

Both Dr. Chaudhary and Ms. Aanchal Goyal highlighted the significance of ‘Pushpotsav’ in creating awareness about floral diversity and inspiring citizens to embrace nature. They invited residents to make the most of this unique exhibition and enjoy its aesthetic and educational value.

The ‘Pushpotsav 2025’ exhibition stands as a testament to Nagpur’s commitment to promoting environmental awareness and fostering community engagement through its gardens.