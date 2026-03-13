Nagpur Municipal Corporation Unveils ₹5,541 Crore Budget for 2026–27, Focus on Infrastructure Development

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Friday presented its proposed budget of ₹5,541.31 crore for the financial year 2026–2027. Municipal Commissioner Vipin Itankar unveiled the budget during a press conference, stating that priority has been given to strengthening civic infrastructure and improving essential urban services across the city.

According to the commissioner, the proposed budget focuses on improving roads, water supply, healthcare services, street infrastructure, and solid waste management, ensuring better civic facilities for residents throughout Nagpur.

Budget Prepared in Two Sections

As per Section 95 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, the revised budget for the financial year 2025–2026 and the proposed budget for 2026–2027 have been prepared.

The detailed income and expenditure statement of the corporation has been presented in Part A, while the budget related to the Water Supply and Sewerage Department has been outlined in Part C.

Revenue and Income Overview

According to information provided by the civic administration, the estimated net income for the financial year 2025–2026 is projected to be ₹4,702.75 crore, with an opening balance of ₹698.87 crore, bringing the revised total income to ₹5,401.62 crore.

For the financial year 2026–2027, the civic body expects total revenue to reach ₹5,541.31 crore.

Expenditure Provisions

The total expenditure for 2025–2026 is expected to reach ₹5,085.63 crore, which includes:

₹3,789.23 crore under Part A

₹1,296.40 crore under Part C

For the financial year 2026–2027, the total expenditure has been proposed at ₹5,840.65 crore, including:

₹4,358.56 crore under Part A

₹1,482.09 crore under Part C

Funds for Public Transport

To maintain the city’s public transport system, the municipal corporation has allocated funds for its transport undertaking.

An amount of ₹170 crore has been allocated for 2025–2026, while ₹160 crore has been proposed for 2026–2027 to support public transportation services in the city.

Municipal Funds and Government Grants

In the proposed budget, ₹3,889.48 crore will come from the corporation’s own funds, while ₹1,651.83 crore is expected as grants from the government.

Additionally, for the upcoming financial year:

Revenue expenditure: ₹2,512.26 crore

₹2,512.26 crore Capital expenditure: ₹3,155.91 crore

Focus on Citizen Services

Commissioner Itankar stated that the budget has been designed to ensure improved civic services across all areas of the city. Key sectors receiving attention include roads, street lighting, education, healthcare, solid waste management, water supply, and sewerage systems.

He further emphasized that multiple development projects will be prioritized so that Nagpur continues to emerge as an important center of growth and development in the state as well as the country.

