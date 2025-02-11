Nagpur Municipal Corporation to Use 100% Mechanical Methods for Sewer Line Cleaning

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is set to employ 100% mechanical methods for cleaning sewer and drainage lines in the city. In response to complaints about drainage blockages, the NMC has completely stopped using manual labor for cleaning drainage lines. Instead, suction cum jetting machines are being used for the task.

Under the directives of NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary, the NMC is strictly enforcing the law that prohibits the use of manual labor for cleaning drainage lines. The NMC owns 11 suction cum jetting machines and has also hired an additional 11 machines on a rental basis, including 6 large and 5 small machines. Large machines are used for major roads and spacious areas, while small machines are used for narrow lanes and densely populated areas. These machines are also deployed in areas developed by the Nagpur Improvement Trust and the Public Works Department.

Gold Rate Monday 10 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,600 /- Gold 22 KT 79,600 /- Silver / Kg 96,000 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to Deputy Commissioner Mr. Vijay Deshmukh, the NMC has received a total of 89,572 complaints about sewer line blockages from October 2024 to February 7. Out of these, 88,613 complaints have been resolved. Work is currently underway to address the remaining 951 complaints, which involve repairing sewer line blockages and laying new lines, undertaken by the Public Health Engineering Department.

In many parts of the city, sewer lines are extremely old, leading to an increase in blockage complaints. To provide quick service in such areas, the NMC is planning to include 5 more suction cum jetting machines in its fleet soon. Mr. Deshmukh mentioned that due to the reduced capacity of old and worn-out sewer lines, citizens face significant inconvenience. To address this, the NMC has taken a crucial decision under the Amrut Yojana to replace old lines. This decision is essential for future convenience and is expected to increase sewer capacity and reduce related complaints.

The Nagpur Improvement Trust is also in communication with the NMC to replace old sewer lines in areas where they were laid long ago.