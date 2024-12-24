Nagpur Municipal Corporation Receives ₹684 Crore, Including ₹78 Crore for Flood Relief

Advertisement













Nagpur: During the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Assembly, supplementary demands were approved, including ₹684 crore allocated for development projects in Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). Notably, all funding proposals submitted by the municipal corporation of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s hometown received government approval, reflecting the administration’s focus on Nagpur’s development. Among these, ₹78 crore has been earmarked for flood relief.

Since assuming office as the Chief Minister again, Devendra Fadnavis has been paying special attention to his hometown. The approval of supplementary demands during the session includes the ₹684 crore proposal sent by NMC without any budget cuts. This is the first time such a significant amount has been proposed by NMC under supplementary demands.

Advertisement

Tuesday Rate Sat 24 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,300/- Gold 22 KT 71,100/- Silver / Kg 88,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The ₹684 crore allocation includes ₹78 crore specifically designated for addressing flood damage in Nagpur, with the remaining funds directed towards improving basic infrastructure and development projects. This comprehensive approval highlights the state government’s commitment to accelerating progress in the region.

The move comes ahead of upcoming local body elections, signaling the Chief Minister’s determination to ensure seamless development in his city. The approval of these proposals underlines the government’s intent to prioritize Nagpur’s growth and address its pressing needs effectively.