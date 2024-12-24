Collectors Transferred in Gadchiroli and Wardha: Avishyanth Panda and Vanmathi C. Appointed as New District Heads

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a major administrative reshuffle under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, 13 senior officers were transferred across Maharashtra on Tuesday. Among the key changes, the collectors of Gadchiroli and Wardha districts have been replaced. Avishyanth Panda will now serve as the new Collector of Gadchiroli, while Vanmathi C. has been appointed as the Collector of Wardha.

According to the government order, Avishyanth Panda, previously serving as the Commissioner of the Textile Department in Nagpur, has been assigned to Gadchiroli as its District Collector. Meanwhile, the current Collector of Gadchiroli, Sanjay Dayne, has been transferred to take over Panda’s role as Commissioner of the Textile Department.

In Wardha, the Collector’s position has been handed over to Vanmathi C., an IAS officer from the 2015 batch, who previously served as Joint Commissioner in the State Tax Department. Additionally, 2018 batch IAS officer Vivek Johnson has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Chandrapur Zilla Parishad.

This administrative reshuffle reflects the state government’s efforts to optimize governance and bring in fresh leadership in critical positions.