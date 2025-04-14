Nagpur Municipal Corporation Pays Tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on His Birth Anniversary

Advertisement



Nagpur: On the occasion of the 134th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) paid heartfelt tribute on Monday, April 14.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari led the ceremony by offering floral tributes to Dr. Ambedkar’s portrait at the NMC headquarters. He then visited Constitution Square, where he garlanded the statue of Dr. Ambedkar and paid his respects.

Gold Rate 16April 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,000/- Gold 22 KT 88,400/- Silver / Kg - 96,200/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Present on the occasion were Additional Municipal Commissioners Mrs. Vasumana Pant, Mrs. Vaishnavi B., and Mr. Ajay Charathankar, along with Deputy Commissioner Ashok Garate, Medical Health Officer Dr. Deepak Selokar, Chief Fire Officer Mr. B.P. ChandanKhede, and several other officials and staff members.

The tribute by NMC reflected the spirit of reverence and gratitude for Dr. Ambedkar’s immense contribution to the nation’s democratic and social foundations.

Advertisement