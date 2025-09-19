Nagpur Municipal Corporation Determined to Achieve CM’s 150-Day Development Goals

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has resolved to meet the targets set under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ 150-day development campaign. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari conducted a review meeting today, directing all departments to focus more on online operations and use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve citizen services.

The review was held at the NMC headquarters in the commissioner’s conference hall. Present were Additional Commissioners Mrs. Vasumna Pant, Mrs. Vaishnavi B., and Mrs. Vijaya Bankar; Chief Finance and Accounts Officer Mr. Sadashiv Shelke; Deputy Commissioners Mr. Milind Meshram, Mr. Ganesh Rathod, Mr. Rajesh Bhagat, and Dr. Ranjana Lade; Chief Fire Officer Mr. Tushar Barahate; Education Officer Mrs. Sadhana Sayam; Medical Health Officer Dr. Deepak Selokar; Chief Sanitation Officer Dr. Gajendra Mahalle; Deputy Director of Town Planning Mr. Ruturaj Jadhav; and IT Officer Mr. Swapnil Lokhande, along with Assistant Commissioners from all ten zones and other senior officials.

AI to Assist Citizens

During the review, Dr. Chaudhari emphasized maximizing online processes in civic administration. He instructed department heads to regularly update information with the IT department so that AI-driven systems can provide accurate and quick responses to citizens’ queries. NMC has already prepared a questionnaire framework, and officials were asked to update answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs) promptly to ensure citizens can access reliable information from home.

Website and Grievance Redressal

The commissioner also directed officials to update the NMC website and ensure that complaints filed by citizens are addressed swiftly by the concerned departments. He further stressed giving priority to grievances lodged on the Aaple Sarkar and PG portals, ensuring responses are accurate and of high quality.

With these measures, the municipal administration aims to align itself with the Chief Minister’s 150-day development mission while strengthening transparency and digital governance for Nagpur citizens.