Nagpur Municipal Corporation and OCW Crack Down on Illegal Water Connections…

Around 5,000 Illegal Disconnections Executed Across All Zones From June To July 31, 2025

Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Orange City Water (OCW) have intensified their efforts to curb water theft and unauthorized connections across the city. As of July 31, 2025, a around 5,000 illegal water connections have been disconnected through a city-wide disconnection drive.

The drive, jointly conducted by NMC and OCW with the support of Nagpur police, covers all ten zones of Nagpur. Maximum disconnections were carried out in Ashi Nagar-A Zone (Zone 9-A) with 1,003 illegal connections removed, followed by Dhantoli (470) and Nehru Nagar (388) zones. The disconnections include various types of unauthorized usage such as:

• Tapping Before Meter: 362

• Illegal Connections: 2,566

• Illegally Reconnected: 204

• Double Connections: 1,642

In a noteworthy incident at Pardi-1 Commad Area, OCW teams found 7 illegal tap connections from a single excavation point, underlining the extent of unauthorized water usage and potential water contamination risk.

This massive crackdown is part of NMC and OCW’s continuous efforts to ensure equitable and safe distribution of potable water to all citizens. Illegal connections not only result in revenue loss but also pose serious health and contamination hazards due to back-siphonage and unregulated tapping.

NMC and OCW appeal to citizens to regularise their water connections at the earliest and help maintain a clean and safe water supply network in the city. Citizens can report any suspected illegal water usage anonymously through the OCW helpline or visiting zone office.

For more information about water supply, consumers can contact the NMC-OCW Helpline at 1800 266 9899 or email contact@ocwindia.com.