Nagpur Municipal Commissioner accused of unfair recruitment practices and violation of reservation policy

Nagpur: In a complaint lodged with the Sadar Police Station, Adv Rahul Zambare has accused Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner, Radhakrishnan B., of engaging in unfair recruitment practices and violating the state government’s reservation policy. The complaint, filed on June 22, 2023, alleges that the NMC issued an advertisement for the recruitment of Assistant Legal Officers, which unfairly deprived candidates from backward classes of their rightful reservation.

According to the complaint, the NMC published advertisement number 752/J.S./2023 on March 27, 2023, seeking to fill three positions of Assistant Legal Officer on a contractual basis. Concerned applicants raised their objections, asserting that the advertisement disregarded the reservation policy set by the state government, thereby discriminating against candidates from backward classes. The National Scheduled Castes Commission also received a complaint on the matter, prompting them to issue a notice to the Municipal Commissioner.

On May 18, 2023, the Municipal Corporation responded to the notice by stating that the recruitment for the vacant positions, which were not mentioned in the establishment, had been approved. This response has raised concerns about the constitutionality and arbitrariness of the recruitment process.

Adv Rahul Zambare further argued that the creation of the Assistant Legal Officer position by Radhakrishnan B. was done without proper authority. The Municipal Commissioner does not possess the right to establish new positions, as the educational qualifications, job nature, and service rules fall under the jurisdiction of the state government. However, Radhakrishnan B. failed to seek approval in this regard.

The position of Assistant Legal Officer, which is linked to the industrial court/district court, should have been filled with three separate appointments, respecting the constitutional provisions for reservation. Instead, the Municipal Commissioner attempted to merge all three positions into a single consolidated post and conducted interviews without providing reservation benefits to the candidates.

