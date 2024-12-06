Nagpur-Mumbai Travel Cut to 7 Hours: Samruddhi Expressway Final Phase Opens in January

Advertisement









Nagpur: The travel time between Nagpur, Maharashtra’s second capital, and Mumbai, the state capital, will soon be reduced from 18 hours to just 7 hours. The final 76-km stretch of the Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg is slated to open in January 2025, completing India’s most advanced expressway.

Built by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the 701-kilometer-long expressway will be fully operational in January, providing a seamless, high-speed connection between Nagpur and Mumbai.

Phased Opening of the Expressway

The Samruddhi Mahamarg’s rollout has been divided into phases:

– Phase 1: 520 km from Nagpur to Shirdi, inaugurated on December 11, 2022.

– Phase 2: 80 km from Shirdi to Bharvir, opened on May 26, 2023.

– Phase 3: 25 km from Bharvir to Igatpuri, completed earlier this year.

– Final Phase: The remaining 76 km from Igatpuri to Thane will be operational in January 2025.

So far, 625 kilometers of the expressway are in use, with the last stretch expected to be finished by December 2024.

Key Features and Innovations

– Budget: A massive ₹55,392 crore has been allocated for the project.

– Speed: The expressway allows speeds of up to 150 km/h, drastically reducing travel time.

– Safety: Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) monitors vehicle speed, lane discipline, and overall safety.

– Facilities: Rest areas, food plazas, and petrol pumps are strategically located for driver convenience.

– Environmental Conservation:

– 2.36 lakh trees were removed, but 33.65 lakh trees will be planted as part of compensatory afforestation.

– Wildlife crossings and noise barriers have been constructed to mitigate environmental impacts.

– Solar energy installations with a capacity of 138.47 MW are included.

Future Expansion

Efforts are underway to connect the Samruddhi Mahamarg with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, potentially creating India’s longest eight-lane expressway.

This expressway is expected to transform transportation in Maharashtra, slashing travel times while boosting economic activity across the state. With penalties for unauthorized stops and provisions for high-tech monitoring, it is poised to set new standards for road infrastructure in India.

Work on the final stretch is nearing completion, with finishing touches expected by December. By January, travelers will enjoy a faster, more efficient journey between Nagpur and Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in India’s road infrastructure development.