Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg flooded at Buldhana after rain

Nagpur/Buldhana: A sudden, cloudburst-like downpour in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district caused severe flooding on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway, bringing traffic to a grinding halt near the Sabra-Fardapur interchange in Mehkar taluka.

The torrential rain, which lashed the region without warning, led to waterlogging under a highway bridge, submerging a major portion of the expressway. Vehicles were left stranded for hours as rainwater entered engines, leaving many unable to move. Traffic movement on the Mehkar-Khamgaon route was completely disrupted due to the deluge.

The heavy rainfall also wreaked havoc in nearby agricultural areas. Farmlands in low-lying villages were flooded, and early-sown crops were submerged, causing major losses to farmers already grappling with monsoon uncertainties.

Adding to the crisis, the Pench River overflowed due to the relentless downpour, flooding nearby riverside settlements. Rescue teams are on alert, and local authorities are investigating unconfirmed reports of a youth being swept away in Mehkar town.

Disaster response units have been deployed across the district to manage the situation and provide relief to affected areas. Authorities have urged motorists to avoid travel along the flooded stretch of the Samruddhi Expressway until further notice.