Nagpur MRs to stage agitation on Jan 19

Nagpur: The Medical Representatives (MRs) of the district are going to stage agitation and one-day strike on January 19 under the banner of Maharashtra Sales and Medical Representatives’ Association.

The strike will take place for the 16 demands raised by Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives’ Association of India (FMRAI).

Among the 16 demands, six demands are raised before the Central Government and three demands are under the State Government. Implement SPE Act 1976 for the benefit of MRs and prepare their working manual as early as possible;

Remove GST from medicines and medical equipment; Stop online sale of medicines and medical equipment;

Stop corporatisation of medical sector; working time should be of eight hours; and many other demands will be raised during the strike.