Nagpur MLC polls: Dry days declared on January 28, 29, 30 and Feb 2

Nagpur: In view of Nagpur Division Teachers and Graduates constituency polls for Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) to be held on January 30, the district administration has declared dry days prohibiting sale of liquor on January 28, 29, 30 and February 2, the day of counting of votes.

According to a notification issued by the District Collector Vipin Itankar, all licensed liquor shops and bars in Nagpur district will remain closed from 4 pm of January 28 to 4 pm of January 30. Similarly, on the vote counting day i.e. on February 2, all licensed liquor shops and bars in Nagpur district will remain closed till the completion of votes.

Advertisement

The District Collector has warned that those violating the order would face a stern action.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement