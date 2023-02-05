Nagpur Metro to Offer 30 % Discount to School Students over Journey Fare

NAGPUR: In a significant decision aimed at providing cheaper travel to students, Maha Metro Nagpur has decided to give 30 % concession to students up to 12th standard. The concession would be effective while making cash transactions or while commuting using Maha Card. The new regime would come into effect beginning Tuesday (7th February). This would help students in a big way in providing cheap travel.

As per the proposed plan, School or Junior College students have to show Photo Identity Card issued by school or college authorities, at the ticket counter at Metro Station, to avail of discount. Along with those making cash payments for buying tickets, those commuting by Maha Card can also avail of discount while paying fare. The amount of discount availed of while commuting earlier would then be credited to Maha Card account at a later stage. As State Bank of India (SBI) is service provider for Maha Card, the Bank has to make certain amendments to the software before the revised discounted fare structure for Card-related payments becomes operational.

Presently, Maha Card users get 10 % discount over journey fare. The same would now be upgraded to 30 % for students, beginning 7th February. Importantly, the discounted fare for students would be applicable across all slabs. There has been demand to provide rebate in journey fare for school students for quite some time now. The decision to provide rebate over fare has been taken subsequent to these demands.

Maha Metro urges school authorities to take advantage of this plan and provided Photo Identity Card to students, wherever necessary. As mentioned earlier, this would help them in getting discounted fare. By availing of the discount, the students would reduce their monthly expenditure over Metro Journey by one third. Nagpur Metro has always ensured safe, secure, environment-friendly and hassle-free commuting. Other than these features the new regime would now ensure cheap commuting facility to the students.

