Nagpur Metro to hike frequency of services from Sept 18

Trains will ply at a 10-minute interval instead of the earlier 15 minutes, from 8 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 7 pm

Nagpur: With festive season set to kickstart with the arrival of Lord Ganesh, Maha Metro has decided to increase frequency of Nagpur Metro services, beginning Monday, September 18, onwards.

According to a press release issued by the agency, trains will ply at a 10-minute interval instead of the earlier 15 minutes, from 8 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 7 pm. This would effectively increase the frequency of train services by almost 25%, the agency stated.

The metro trains will ply on Orange and Aqua routes in an interval of 10 minutes instead of the current 15 minutes. Although post hike in fare, the footfalls in Nagpur Metro had dipped considerably, now in the last few months, the travellers are slowly and surely coming back to Nagpur Metro, said the officials. The ridership had dipped to almost 60,000 after touching a record high of one lakh travellers per day. But now with people realising the advantage of metro services, the demand is now growing steady and has crossed the 80,000 mark.

Following demands from commuters, Nagpur Metro service frequency is being increased during the peak period from 8 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm. This would effectively increase the frequency of train services by almost 25 %. During the festival time, people tend to move out for visiting various pandals and paying obeisance to Lord Ganesh. Also, visitors going to markets also increase. Hence, metro officials are banking on good response from travellers to its move to run more trains during the peak hours.

Further, Metro officials have also deployed e-rickshaw and also introduced e-scooters to bridge the problem of last mile connectivity. The twin pronged strategy would ensure that citizens do not have to worry about reaching the nearest metro station. Metro trains would commute with reduced headway on both the Orange and Aqua Lines and from all the four terminal metro stations of Khapri, Lokmanya Nagar, Automotive Square and Prajapati Nagar. The new headway would cater to the increased commuters, which includes a good number of students.

Metro services are available from 6 am to 10 pm every day. Of late, there has been demand to increase frequency of trains especially during the morning hours, when students travel to educational institutions. Similarly the office-going commuters and others who travel for their business destinations would also rush to Metro Stations. Same would be the case in the evening when students and others rush to their homes.

Maha Metro has taken multiple steps including giving fare discounts at various levels. This includes Students Concession, Gazetted Holiday Discount, Weekend Discount and Daily Pass. Besides, commuters using Maha Card get a10% discount on Metro fares. The new headway would offer faster travel to the Nagpur Metro commuters.

