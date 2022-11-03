Nagpur Metro Ridership on Upswing Continuously

NAGPUR: Maha Metro Nagpur ridership is continuously on the rise. The number of commuters travelling by Metro is increasing with every passing day. Given the rise, Maha Metro Nagpur has been making relevant changes based on the requirement of passengers or the need of the day.

The passenger figures touched close to a lakh on this Independence Day. The ridership on 15th August 2022 was 90,758, which is all time high in the records of Nagpur Metro. The passenger figures on 5th October this year – the day when city celebrated Dussehra and Dhamma Chakra Din was as high as 83,876.

The third highest ridership was recorded on 23rd September – the day India-Australia T20 math was held in Nagpur. The day, witnessed a ridership of 80.794 commuters, but more than that Maha Metro had extended train timings beyond its scheduled time of 10 pm. That’s not all, the daily passenger count is close to 70,000.

With passenger service son the two routes – Kasturchand Park to Automotive Square Metro Station & Sitabuldi Interchange to Prajapati Nagar Metro Station (Reach-II and Reach-IV in Nagpur Metro parlance) start, the ridership figures would cross the 2 lakh mark. Besides, the other chunk of commuters, Nagpur Metro has been frequented by students in a big way.

The train timings have been extended as per the demands of the passengers. Presently Maha Metro operates from 6.15 am to 10 pm and the services would be increase as per the commuters’ demand.

