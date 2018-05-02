Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jun 22nd, 2020

    Nagpur Mayor vs NMC Chief: Complaint against Tukaram Munde in ₹20 crore scam

    Nagpur: Amid novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) crises, the local politics has reached new low, as Nagpur Mayor, Sandip Joshi has levelled up an allegation of ₹20 crore fraud against Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) chief, Tukaram Munde. Joshi besides senior Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders on Monday approached Sadar and filed a complaint against Munde.

    In the FIR, Joshi has alleged that Munde, the CEO of ‘Smart City Project’ has misused his powers and willingly doctored paperwork to favor private institutions worth ₹20 crore from project.

    While pointing out the continues surge in COVID-19 cases, Joshi earlier, had also blamed Munde for executing sloppy strategy when it comes to deal with global pandemic. Joshi, who has been critical of Munde, has also targeted State Government saying that if we (BJP) were in power, Munde would have never appointed in the city. Those who appointed him, are now facing the adverse effects, Joshi had said.

    Trending In Nagpur
    मुंढे,ठाकुर व देशकर ने किया स्मार्ट सिटी के निधि का दुरूपयोग
    मुंढे,ठाकुर व देशकर ने किया स्मार्ट सिटी के निधि का दुरूपयोग
    Nagpur Mayor vs NMC Chief: Complaint against Tukaram Munde in ₹20 crore scam
    Nagpur Mayor vs NMC Chief: Complaint against Tukaram Munde in ₹20 crore scam
    महापौरविरुद्ध आयुक्त वाद पेटला! तुकाराम मुंढे यांच्याविरुद्ध पोलिसांत तक्रार
    महापौरविरुद्ध आयुक्त वाद पेटला! तुकाराम मुंढे यांच्याविरुद्ध पोलिसांत तक्रार
    खवैयांची चव लक्षात घेता खाद्य पदार्थ बनावे : नितीन गडकरी
    खवैयांची चव लक्षात घेता खाद्य पदार्थ बनावे : नितीन गडकरी
    Bombay HC grants interim regular bail to 2 accused in offence of abetment to commit suicide
    Bombay HC grants interim regular bail to 2 accused in offence of abetment to commit suicide
    शहीद जवांनाना वाहिली श्रद्धांजलि
    शहीद जवांनाना वाहिली श्रद्धांजलि
    कर्ज ले या उधार ले, लेकिन फिर भी हजारों रुपए के बिजली के बिल भरे नागपुरवासी
    कर्ज ले या उधार ले, लेकिन फिर भी हजारों रुपए के बिजली के बिल भरे नागपुरवासी
    Rita Industries at Kanhan usurp agricultural land during Lockdown
    Rita Industries at Kanhan usurp agricultural land during Lockdown
    NT Impact : Dhaba owner booked for allowing party
    NT Impact : Dhaba owner booked for allowing party
    … It’s 86.27 Today
    … It’s 86.27 Today
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0