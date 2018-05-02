Nagpur Mayor vs NMC Chief: Complaint against Tukaram Munde in ₹20 crore scam

Nagpur: Amid novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) crises, the local politics has reached new low, as Nagpur Mayor, Sandip Joshi has levelled up an allegation of ₹20 crore fraud against Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) chief, Tukaram Munde. Joshi besides senior Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders on Monday approached Sadar and filed a complaint against Munde.

In the FIR, Joshi has alleged that Munde, the CEO of ‘Smart City Project’ has misused his powers and willingly doctored paperwork to favor private institutions worth ₹20 crore from project.

While pointing out the continues surge in COVID-19 cases, Joshi earlier, had also blamed Munde for executing sloppy strategy when it comes to deal with global pandemic. Joshi, who has been critical of Munde, has also targeted State Government saying that if we (BJP) were in power, Munde would have never appointed in the city. Those who appointed him, are now facing the adverse effects, Joshi had said.