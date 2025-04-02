Nagpur: Man in Distress Attempts Suicide, MLA’s Office Intervenes

Advertisement



Nagpur – A shocking incident unfolded at the public relations office of MLA Vikas Thakre in Subhash Nagar, Nagpur. Robert Francis, a resident of Sadar, Nagpur, visited the office in an intoxicated state earlier today. While seated at the office, he vomited twice, prompting Thakre’s personal assistant, Swapnil Katekar, to act swiftly. Showing humanitarian concern, Katekar immediately admitted Francis to Viveka Hospital in Subhash Nagar.

According to information provided by Francis’ wife, he had been under stress due to personal reasons for the past few days. Overwhelmed by this distress, he reportedly wrote a suicide note this morning, consumed sleeping pills, and left his house, heading directly to the MLA’s office. In the letter, he stated that he was taking this extreme step due to actions taken by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. He then handed over the note to the MLA’s office.

Following this incident, Katekar has formally requested an investigation through a letter addressed to the police inspector at Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station. He has urged the authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter and ensure that Francis receives the necessary assistance. Katekar expressed hope that appropriate action would be taken to address the situation.

