Nagpur Man Booked for Defaming Minister Bawankule on Social Media

Nagpur: Police have booked a 42-year-old man for allegedly posting objectionable and defamatory comments on social media against Revenue Minister and Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The accused, identified as Kishore Charandas Meshram, a resident of Wathoda, was booked following a complaint lodged by Pramod Hiraman Gedam, a hotelier and BJP worker from Chhatrapati Nagar, Kamptee.

According to police, the controversy began on August 16 during the Bhoomipujan ceremony at Dhobighat in Bhaji Mandi, where Minister Bawankule delivered a speech. The speech was recorded by Pawan Sharma and later uploaded on Facebook. On the next day, August 17, Gedam shared this video on his Facebook account.

Following this, Meshram reacted in the comments section using abusive language against Gedam and made serious allegations against Minister Bawankule. He claimed that the Sand Ghat project was shut down because the minister was not receiving commission and also alleged that property resale registrations were stopped for the same reason.

After viewing these remarks, Gedam lodged a complaint at Old Kamptee Police Station. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against Meshram and initiated an investigation.