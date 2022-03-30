Nagpur man awarded 10-year imprisonment for raping wife’s friend

Nagpur: A 34-year old man was found guilty on the charges of raping his wife’s friend and was sentenced to undergo 10-year imprisonment in Nagpur.

The Additionanl Sessions Judge G P Deshmukh on Tuesday awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs 50,000 to Junaid alias Jishan Gulsher Khan (34) after the charges of raping his wife’s friend were proved against him in the court. The court acquitted four others, including Junaid’s wife, as charges of their direct or indirect involvement in the crime could not be substantiated against them.

According to prosecution, the 23-year-old victim, who is from Rajasthan, had spent her childhood in the city. Junaid’s wife was her friend. She had come to Nagpur to dispose of her property. Junaid’s wife had promised to introduce her to a moneylender who would give her Rs 2.50 lakh by mortgaging her plot. She had also thought to financially support Junaid’s wife. However, Junaid’s wife tried to emotionally blackmail her when she came to know about her husband’s misdeeds. On January 18, 2021, Junaid, a resident of Plot No 44, Swagat Nagar, having several offences including murder against him, raped her at his house. He had allegedly shot the victim’s video while sexually exploiting her.

Following the victim’s complaint, Gittikhadan Police had registered a case under Sections 376(2)(N), 323, 506A and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against Junaid, his wife and others. On March 3, 2021, cops arrested Junaid. PSI Laxmi Chaudhary and PSI Datta Pendkar investigated the case and filed a chargesheet against the accused. As the charges were proved against Junaid, the court sentenced him to 10 years RI with a fine of Rs 50,000 for the offence under Section 376(2)(N)of the IPC. For the offence under Section 323 of the IPC, the court sentenced him six months RI with a fine of Rs 500. Similarly, the court sentenced him to six months RI with a fine of Rs 500 for the offence under Section 506 of the IPC.

Additional Public Prosecutor Varsha Saikhedkar represented the State.