Nagpur: Man Arrested with Cash Worth Rs 1.5 Crore on Central Avenue

Nagpur: In a major bust, the Tehsil Police detained a man on Central Avenue for allegedly carrying cash amounting to Rs 1.5 crore in his moped. The suspect, identified as Shakir Khan Haji Nasir Khan, 42, a resident of Yashodhanagar, was intercepted by a police patrol team around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

According to reports, officers grew suspicious of Khan as he was traveling on his moped along Central Avenue. Upon inspection, the police discovered Rs 1.35 crore in cash stashed in the moped’s compartment, along with additional cash in a bag. The total seized amounted to Rs 1.5 crore.

Khan was taken into custody for questioning, but authorities report that he failed to provide satisfactory answers regarding the source and purpose of the cash. Further investigations are underway.