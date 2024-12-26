Nagpur makes its move: First-ever chess club opens in city

Advertisement













Nagpur: In an exciting news for all chess lovers in Nagpur, the city’s first-ever chess club — the Royal Chess Club — has officially been launched. The grand inauguration ceremony, held at Saisha Enterprises on Sunday, December 22 2024, marked the official launch of Nagpur’s first-ever chess club.

The Royal Chess Club was inaugurated by Bhushan Shriwas (Secretary, Chess Association Nagpur), Sanjay Panjwani, Ashok Bansod, Anita Bansod, and Damaye, in the presence of the club’s Director, Pujjam Bansod. The event was further graced by the dedicated team members Kunal Sudame, Harish Murkute, and Shyam Agrawal. Bhushan Shriwas and Shyam Agrawal added to the celebration by gifting valuable chess books to the club’s library.

Vision and initiative

The launch of the Royal Chess Club is not just a milestone for Nagpur but also a turning point for its chess future. Inspired by the incredible achievement of Gukesh D, who triumphed at the FIDE World Chess Championship, the club envisions nurturing a new generation of chess champions from our very own city. Gukesh’s victory serves as a shining example of what dedication and hard work can achieve. It proves that with passion and the right guidance, our city too can create legends who will rise to the global stage.

With notable players like Grand Master Raunak Sadhwani, Grand Master Sankalp Gupta, and Women’s Grand Master Divya Deshmukh paving the way, the Royal Chess Club aims to follow in their footsteps and help produce future champions who will make Nagpur proud.

The Royal Chess Club isn’t just about playing chess; it’s about dreaming big, working relentlessly, and transforming those dreams into reality. Let Gukesh’s victory be a reminder to all that no dream is too big, and no challenge is too great. This club is here to ensure that the chess community in Nagpur will have every opportunity to reach new heights, said Royal Chess Academy & Club Director Pujjam Bansod in a press release.